Digital photo frames are great for displaying photos and videos in your home, and they make for some excellent holiday gifts. Here’s your chance to grab a good deal on Kodak’s 10.1-inch digital photo frames this Black Friday. The Kodak 10.1-inch wood digital photo frame gets a 12% discount, down to $53. The second model is the Full-HD frame, which comes with a higher resolution display and a larger battery, and is discounted to $136, which is a 20% saving from its original $170 price.

Kodak Full HD Digital Photo Frame

The Kodak Full HD digital frame features a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen display with Full HD resolution for a sharp and vivid picture. It has 32GB of built-in storage and features a 4,000mAh battery. The swivel stand can double as a carry handle if you need to travel with it. You can quickly transfer photos to the frame using the Kodak Classic Frame app, which is available for Android and iOS.

However, this is more than just a simple digital photo frame. It features two speakers and multiple ports, like Mini-USB, USB Type-A for pen drives, a headphone jack, and a full-sized card reader. This means you can not only play home videos but also use it as a tablet for watching video content when traveling. This Kodak digital frame even comes with physical volume buttons on the top and a metal frame for better durability.

Kodak Wood Digital Photo Frame

The Kodak Wood digital photo frame features the same large 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen display but with a lower 1280x800 resolution. It has a classic wooden frame design and can be used horizontally or vertically, on a table or hanging on a wall. There’s 16GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via an SD card. This digital photo frame supports audio and video playback (up to 15 seconds), along with several other functions, such as a calendar, alarm clock, weather, and the ability to adjust the brightness. Photos and videos can be transferred using the Kodak app.

