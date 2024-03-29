KOSPET’s latest Tank Ultra rugged smartwatch series proves that buying a sophisticated and highly functional watch doesn’t need to be a major investment. You can enjoy all the tech, tracking functionalities, and convenient features that you want without blowing your budget. The new KOSPET Tank Ultra M3 smartwatch and KOSPET Tank Ultra T3 smartwatch are ultra-durable, GPS-enabled, military-grade smartwatches that can withstand extreme lifestyles while still looking sleek. Note that you can add the code KOLNPUT at checkout to get a 26% discount when you buy!

Smart upgrades for a rugged new watch

The newly upgraded KOSPET Tank Ultra series features two styles: the Tank M3 Ultra smartwatch with its large, 1.96-inch rectangular screen; and the Tank T3 Ultra smartwatch, with a classic, 1.43-inch circular screen. Both products are built with AMOLED displays and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 covers for ultimate durability, no matter what kind of crazy adventure you’ve embarked on.

See the KOSPET Tank M3 Ultra in action

The watch face stays comfortably in place thanks to a brand-new, skin-friendly liquid silicone rubber strap, designed for better flexibility. The Tank M3 Ultra and Tank T3 Ultra both also received battery upgrades – 480mAh and 470mAh pure cobalt batteries, respectively – so you can go 12 to 15 days with regular daily usage, five to eight days with heavy usage, and two to three days when using the always-on display. For added convenience, the AOD can be programmed with a customized activation time period.

See the KOSPET Tank T3 Ultra in action

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-band positioning and six satellite positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and NAVIC), plus the built-in compass and barometric altimeter. Whether you’re venturing into the backcountry, navigating a new forest trail, or hiking a mountain pass, you can orient yourself accurately, track your altitude, and measure the current air pressure.

Enhanced protection and durability

When designing the upgrades for this new series, the KOSPET team considered its clientele and the active, outdoor-heavy lifestyles that they lead. The Tank Ultra series provides enhanced protection and corrosion resistance with its stainless-steel bezel, zinc-alloy middle frame, and stainless-steel case. Plus, the IP68 and 5ATM waterproof ratings mean that you have dive-proof water resistance, withstanding pressure equivalents of up to 50 meters.

When it comes to functionality, the Tank Ultra series has a sleek new interface that can be customized based on your frequently used sports modes. Both the Tank M3 Ultra and Tank T3 Ultra offer more than 170 sports modes, including intelligent recognition of six sport states: walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical machine, and stationary. Also new to this smartwatch series is SWOLF swimming monitoring, which combines your stroke count and time to provide you with a score and help you understand and increase your swimming efficiency.

Enjoy KOSPET’s exchange and warranty policies

KOSPET is confident in its products and offers a seven-day satisfaction guaranteed return. Plus, all KOSPET customers receive a two-year warranty from the date of original purchase, so you can buy with confidence.

Check out the rugged KOSPET Tank M3 Ultra and KOSPET Tank T3 Ultra smartwatches to see which is the best fit for you and your lifestyle. Don't forget to add your code—KOLNPUT—at checkout for a 26% discount.