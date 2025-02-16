Krita is one of the most popular open-source creative tools. Many creative users see Krita as the best alternative to Photoshop , but it’s popular regardless of whether you’re trying to find a Photoshop replacement or not. As with most creative software, even ones that have vast native tool libraries, downloading and installing plugins will improve your experience and workflow output. Krita has many useful plugins available from multiple places, with a helpful community of advisors and developers, offering fantastic results.

7 Docker Under Cursor

Easily find your docker wherever it hides

This plugin lets you quickly hide and show your Krita dockers using shortcuts. This even works in Canvas Only mode. Docker Under Cursor is the best plugin to easily find widget panels under the cursor, allowing any docker to float and display wherever the mouse is positioned using keyboard shortcuts.

Set up a shortcut for each docker to easily switch between floating and hidden docker windows. It can also remember the position of your cursor relative to the docker when the docker was last hidden. The floating docker can be kept in the main window, and it can also be set up to hide the docker whenever your cursor moves away from it.

6 Style Sheet Loader Extension

Apply style sheets to Krita’s interface