Key Takeaways KVM switches allow sharing peripherals between PCs seamlessly, simplifying your workflow and cleaning up your desk.

These accessories can offer more ports than each of your PCs offer, while simultaneously removing the need for separate peripherals and cable runs.

Switching between PCs with a KVM switch is quick and efficient, creating a far better experience than using two PCs individually without continuity.

There are a handful of reasons that one great PC might not be enough for every user. Some people might have a personal computer and a work computer at the same desk, and others might want to use one of the best Macs in tandem with a PC workstation. I'm in the latter group, since I like to daily drive a mix of Macs and PCs to meet my computing needs. However, using two PCs — whether they be macOS systems, Windows machines, or a combination of the two — at the same desk can be a clunky experience. I've had at least a few computers on my desk for years, but I got to try a monitor with a KVM switch for the first time while reviewing Dell's UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub. Put simply, it was a game-changer.

Adding a KVM switch to my desk setup was exactly what my dual PC setup needed. It tied everything together, from my monitor to my PCs and their connected devices. KVM switches aren't new, but they've been a fairly niche part of the computing market. Now that they're starting to be integrated with mainstream productivity monitors, you might be uncovering them for the first time. If you are, this is your sign to give one a try.

What is a KVM switch?

It's a device that allows you to use the same peripherals with multiple PCs

First, let's go over what a KVM switch is and the functionality it provides. Essentially, a KVM switch allows you to share peripherals and USB devices between multiple PCs. The name has changed a bit over time, but the acronym "KVM" stands for Keyboard, Video, Mouse — referencing the types of peripherals a KVM switch connects to. So, I can have one set of a keyboard, mouse, and monitor and control multiple computers with them through a KVM switch. And, as the "switch" name suggests, switching between PCs usually only takes a button press or two.

KVM switches have plenty of enterprise applications, like in data centers or anywhere that rack-mounted computers are found. Instead of having peripherals for every system in the server, a KVM switch can make the same set of peripherals usable throughout multiple computers. There are also consumer applications for KVM switches, since they are useful anywhere multiple PCs are found. Consumer-level peripherals, such as monitors, are starting to include inbuilt KVM switches, so they could become mainstream in the near future.

What I used before the KVM switch

Separate I/O cables and multi-connection peripherals

If you currently use a setup with dual PCs, and don't have a KVM switch yet, your desk might look something like mine. Before trying out a monitor with an integrated KVM switch, I had a Mac Mini and a Windows PC on my desk. They had individual cable runs for the essentials, such as video connections and Ethernet access. A Logitech keyboard and mouse were shared between the two computers using their multi-connection support. One system connected with my peripherals using a USB receiver, while the other used Bluetooth. All told, this setup worked, and before I tried the KVM switch I thought it was a near perfect experience.

However, there are definitely a few limitations. First and foremost, you'll need to have enough Ethernet ports and cables to supply connectivity for not just one PC, but two. You'll also need to have a keyboard and mouse that support multiple connections, or use two sets of peripherals. These challenges are pretty easy to overcome, but the real troubles come when you add a USB accessory that can't be shared.

On my desk that's my USB MIDI keyboard, which I use to play around with digital music. I can't connect that to multiple PCs without physically switching the USB connection. One way to get around this is by using a docking station like the Ugreen Revodok Max, and switching the host cable between computers as needed. But it's still a somewhat clunky experience.

The KVM switch is a game-changer

Switching between PCs was as simple as switching monitor inputs

Compared to using a KVM switch, there isn't even a competition. The one I used was built into the Dell UltraSharp monitor, so I hooked up all my peripherals to the monitor. There were three total cables that needed to be run to my PCs: a Thunderbolt 4 cable to my Mac Mini, an upstream USB cable to my PC, and a DisplayPort cable to my PC. Everything else connected to the KVM switch inside my monitor, and it seriously cleaned up my desk setup. I didn't have to make any sacrifices, either, because the KVM switch had a massive number of ports. Here's the full breakdown:

1x USB 3.2 (Type-C, upstream)

4x USB 3.2 (Type-C, downstream)

5x USB 3.2 (Type-A, downstream)

1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C, upstream)

1x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C, downstream)

3.5mm headphone jack

I actually gained ports by using the monitor with a KVM switch. Neither my Mac Mini nor my PC could match the total number of ports offered by this KVM switch. So, it served a dual purpose as a switch and a USB/Thunderbolt hub.

By far, the best part of using the KVM switch was the ease with which I could change computers. Using the button on the back of the monitor, I was able to switch between using Windows and macOS in just a few clicks. If I had installed Dell's software on the computers, it could have been even quicker. This monitor in particular offered picture-in-picture and split-screen modes that allowed me to use both computers at the same time. With each switch, the monitor's video and USB accessories would instantly change which computers they were controlling. Compared to manually switching peripherals or having individual runs, the KVM switch was a game-changer.

Why you should go with a KVM switch

It'll tie your dual PC setup together with impressive levels of continuity

If you use dual PCs on the same desk, chances are, using a KVM switch will improve your workflow. It'll make switching between computers easier, and will be especially appreciated by people that need to go back-and-forth between PCs frequently. However, a KVM switch will also clean up the desk of just about anyone using dual PCs. It made using my Mac Mini with my Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02 seamless. You can stash a switch under or behind your desk — or buy a monitor with one built-in. Either way, you should give a KVM switch a shot if you're a user with multiple computers in your workflow. It might just change your workflow for the better.