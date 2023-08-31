KYY Portable Monitor 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor Apply coupon to save $15 $84 $99 Save $15 A fantastic and compact 15" monitor that's now priced at just $84 for a limited time. $84 at Amazon

Sometimes, having one monitor just isn't enough. And if you're looking to expand you're current setup, there's no better option then going with another monitor. However, purchasing a new monitor can be expensive, and a traditional monitor really doesn't offer the flexibility when it comes to taking it with you to a job site or if you're traveling.

Luckily, portable monitors have come a long way, and now, offering great quality at affordable prices. With that said, we've found an excellent deal on a 15.6-inch portable monitor with pretty much all the features you would ever need. Right now, you can grab this monitor for just $84 for a limited time.

The KYY 15.6inch 1080p portable USB-C monitor is slim, light, and offers plenty of options. You get impressive resolution coming in at 1080p and vibrant colors and excellent contrast thanks to support for HDR. Of course, portability is essential, and this monitor comes in at just 0.3 inches thick and weighing just 1.7 pounds.

It also utilizes a USB-C port which can make it easy when connecting to your existing devices. As you might expect, you can use this monitor as an extension of your current setup. Furthermore, you can also duplicate the device's display to the monitor, and you can use it as a secondary screen as well.

While most will use this with a laptop, you can also use it to extend and expand an image from your smartphone or tablet. In addition, you can also connect it to a video game console or other supported product using its Mini HDMI port. This monitor also has stereo speakers, so you can enjoy your favorite media with audio.

For the most part, you really can't miss with this 15.6-inch portable monitor, and especially for its price. Just be sure to grab it on discount while you can.