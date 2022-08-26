Best Buy Labor Day sale brings Surface Pro 7+ with keyboard to $600

Labor Day is coming up in a few weeks, and that means you’ll find a lot of great Labor Day Sales on all kinds of laptops and other technology. Of those best deals is an enticing offer on the last generation Surface Pro 7+, which is now down to $600 at Best Buy with the keyboard included. Best Buy also has discounts on several other Surface devices, and gaming laptops too.

While the Surface Pro 8 has now come as a followup to the Surface Pro 7+, this device is still a great buy for this very low price. You’d typically find this same model for well over $900 when not on sale. As a Windows 2-in-1, you can detach the keyboard and hold the device like a tablet. You’ll also be able to ink on the screen using the Surface Pen or your fingers and also annotate PDF files, and draw. This entry-level model with an Intel Core i3 CPU and 8 GB of RAM is great for web browsing and day-to-day tasks. With the included keyboard, which is usually a separate $130 purchase, you can pull out the kickstand, rest the Surface in your lap, and get going on typing out papers, scrolling through websites, and more. No coupon code is needed, check it out below.

Surface Pro 7 + With Black Type Cover Keyboard The Surface Pro 7+ is a great device for on the go computing thanks to the built-in kickstand and included Type Cover accessory. This entry-level model is just $600 and includes the Type Cover as a bundle.

If the Surface Pro 7+ is a little too old for you, then don’t worry. Best Buy is also discounting the brand-new Surface Pro 8. This specific model also comes with a Type Cover keyboard for the price of $1,000, which is a savings of $350. Compared to the Surface Pro 7+, the Surface Pro 8 has a lot of newer features like Thunderbolt USB-C. The bezels on the display are even slimmer than that of previous models, so you can fit more content on your screen. You also can use a new Surface Slim Pen which supports haptics so inking feels more realistic and life-like. The other benefit is newer Intel processors. This Surface is powered by a faster and newer 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which brings the benefits of faster performance in light gaming or photo editing, and in most of our tests during our review period.

Surface Pro 8 With Black Type Cover The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest flagship Windows 2-in-1. With slimmer bezels, support for haptic feedback with the new Surface Pen, and faster Intel 11th generation processors, this bundle is a deal for $1,000.

The last highlight of Best Buy’s Labor Day deals includes a more traditional gaming laptop, the HP Omen 16. Compared to other gaming laptops, this one has a higher resolution panel, which should make your games look a lot more vibrant. Along with the Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and the RTX 3060, which comes with 6GB of VRAM, this laptop has a lot of power for playing all the latest hit games without any stutter. Typically the price is closer to $1,700, but Best Buy’s sale brings it down to a $1,400.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop has a vibrant screen, and a ton of graphics power under the hood with the latest Nvidia RTX mobile GPUs. This laptop is great for playing the latest games in style and without lag.

We’ve just highlighted the top deals at Best Buy for Labor Day, but there are a lot more interesting ones. For more computing power, you can check out deals on other gaming laptops, as well as deals on gaming monitors to pair up with any new laptop purchase. Several PC accessories like gaming mice and headsets are on sale, too. You can check these out below, but keep in mind Labor Day sales won’t last forever, so if you really want to buy something on our list, act fast!

If the item you’re looking for isn’t on sale, you might want to check out Lenovo’s Labor Day event, too. Their sales cover all kinds of ThinkPad laptops. Or, if you’re after a MacBook, then Best Buy has deals on that, too. And don’t forget our guide to the best laptops.