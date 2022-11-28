The whole point of having a laptop is to be mobile. Whether you commute daily to the office, meet clients in coffee shops, or just run from class to class, you can't be fumbling with your laptop in your hands. Not only is it annoying, but it's also downright perilous for such an expensive and breakable piece of equipment; that's why you need a laptop backpack.

So whether you just took advantage of some of the great Cyber Monday laptop deals or need something to carry around your existing laptop, check out these awesome deals on the best laptop backpacks.

Matein Travel Backpack

Matein Travel Backpack Matein Travel Backpack Our favorite $26 $55 Save $29 The Matein Travel Backpack is our favorite thanks to its ample storage, foldable design, and super breathable material. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, making it an absolute steal. $26 at Amazon

The Matein Travel Backpack is our favorite laptop backpack, especially if you frequently travel by air It can easily fold down 90 or 180 degrees, allowing you to slide in your laptop while seeing exactly where it goes. This is particularly good for complying with TSA guidelines, where you have to show the entire contents of your bag. On top of that, it has a decent amount of storage, allowing you to carry all your other essential items, and it even has a USB-A port to help to make charging your phone even more convenient.

Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Laptop Backpack Simple and effective $16 $22 Save $6 Sometimes you just want simple, and this Lenovo backpack does the trick. Super simple, lightweight, and comfortable to carry around, you can't go wrong with this extremely affordable backpack. $16 at Amazon

If you're carrying your laptop with you everywhere but don't have a ton of other accessories or items to carry around, a simple, lightweight backpack like the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 is perfect. The laptop pocket is padded, making it feel comfortable against your back as you're carrying it, and It's made with water-repellent fabric, so you don't have to worry about a bit of rain on your commute.

BOPAI Slim Laptop Backpack

Source: BOPAI BOPAI Slim Laptop Backpack Slim Profile $55 $90 Save $35 This super slim laptop backpack — only three inches thick — will help you stay as mobile as possible. While it doesn't have much room for accessories, it has a concealed double zipper for added security. $55 at Amazon

A soft flannel compartment protects up to a 15-inch laptop inside the BOPAI Slim Laptop Backpack, which helps reduce the friction between the backpack itself and your computer — no more scratches on that lovely finish. We love that the bag has a concealed double zipper because it makes it a little more secure, which is always a good thing.

Targus Large Commuter Bag

Source: Targus Targus Large Commuter Bag Lots of room This Targus backpack has a ton of room for your laptop and gym items. It's a do-it-all backpack.

While it may not be as sleek or slim as other options, the Targus Large Commuter Bag has much room for anything you want. If you're going to carry around gym items, the front compartment can easily fit a hoodie, sweatpants, and other things, making you ready for your workout anytime. The compartments are lined and ventilated, too, so your clothes and devices won't end up smelling sweaty, and the base of the laptop compartment is waterproof, so your laptop won't ever get wet. Add in the zipped pouch that can protect your small valuables, and you've got a solid backpack for your tech and your whole life.