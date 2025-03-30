My home office is always in a state of transformation, with PCs, laptops, monitors, and often furniture rotating in and out. It's always been like this because I'm an early adopter and tech fiend who loves changing his setup and making custom water loops. With change being the only constant, I like to keep the same peripherals so that I'm not adjusting to new keyboards all the time. I don't know how much time I've wasted unplugging and replugging USB cables, if I can plug them all in at all, because the latest and greatest laptops often don't come with enough ports or the right type of ports for my preferred devices.

While I've had several USB hubs over the years, it's only recently that I've seen the light and started using a powered USB-C dock on my desk. The change it's brought has been transformative, and now I can't go back. From being able to add more monitor support to laptops to keeping my peripherals all plugged in and cable managed with only one cable to move between devices, it's now an essential part of my home office.

There are never enough USB Type-A ports

I have dongles and I need to use them, but device designers think I should only have USB-C