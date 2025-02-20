Unlike MacBooks, Windows laptops typically don't sustain their performance in the long run despite packing powerful hardware. Laptop users often run into overheating issues, system slowdowns, battery degradation, and more after a couple of years. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to make sure your laptop maintains its performance years down the line.

Before I got a MacBook Air, I owned an Alienware 17 R3 (2016 model), which was one of the most powerful gaming laptops at the time. I enjoyed its performance for the first few months; it could handle any game I threw at it without issues. However, over time, I experienced thermal throttling, battery drain, and other problems, forcing me to look into maintenance options to restore its performance. From my experience, here are some maintenance tips I'd highly recommend to sustain your laptop's performance for years.

7 Undervolt your CPU

Make sure your CPU runs as cool as possible

In most cases, the default voltage settings for your laptop's processor aren't the most optimal. While higher voltage does allow the CPU to clock higher speeds, it comes at the cost of increased heat generation. A CPU that frequently runs at high temperatures isn't good for its lifespan, and you'll run into thermal throttling issues sooner rather than later. On top of that, a CPU that runs hot will cause the fans to ramp up often, which can not only be disturbing but also shorten their lifespan.

To avoid this, you can slightly lower the voltage of your CPU by using a tool like Intel Extreme Tuning Utility or AMD Ryzen Master (depending on the CPU). Ideally, a minor undervolt to your CPU shouldn't affect its performance, but by lowering your voltage too much, you'll run into system stability issues. Undervolting requires some trial and error to find the right voltage settings for your CPU, but the temperature reduction you get will be worth all that effort.

6 Undervolt your GPU

Avoid GPU overheating issues

You should also consider underclocking the GPU if you frequently run graphically demanding tasks on your laptop, like gaming or video editing. Since laptop components are tightly packed, an overheating GPU will also affect the temperature of the hardware next to it, like your CPU. And when your GPU runs hot, you'll experience FPS drops, game crashes, and freezes, which can be a nightmare to deal with.

An easy way to avoid this is by undervolting your GPU with a tool like MSI Afterburner. Lower the voltage in steps of 25mV and test your settings by running a game to see if the GPU is stable. If the game crashes or you experience a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, increase the voltage again and re-test. Once you've successfully undervolted your CPU and GPU, you can rest assured that your laptop runs as coolly as possible in the long run.

5 Keep your laptop clean

Make sure dust and debris don't affect the airflow