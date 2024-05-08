Key Takeaways LPCAMM2 RAM modules make upgrading laptops easier by being screwed on, not soldered, while maintaining low power usage.

The new LPCAMM2 RAM allows for more convenient repairs and upgrades for laptop users, avoiding the need for professional assistance.

Despite no details on pricing or availability, the LPCAMM2 RAM in laptops will be a game-changer for DIY hardware enthusiasts.

There are lots of positives and negatives when buying a laptop over a computer, but one of the biggest downsides is how tricky it can be to upgrade your portable device. It's by no means impossible, but when compared to bigger PC cases, it takes a lot more expertise and skill. However, companies are finally warming up to the idea of building laptops that aren't a pain to upgrade. Such is the case of LPCAMM2, which is not only a lot easier to upgrade, but it uses less power too.

LPCAMM2 RAM arrives in laptops

The good fellows at iFixit have managed to get their hands on the Low-Power Compression-Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM2) RAM modules for laptops. Previously, if you wanted to upgrade the LPDDR RAM in a laptop, it was a tricky feat; the modules are typically soldered onto the board itself, and while a skilled tinkerer can swap it out, it isn't ideal. However, companies weren't keen to move away from the LPDDR format, because it didn't use much power and gave you more bang for your buck in terms of battery usage.

With LPCAMM2 RAM modules, that low power profile is still there; however, instead of being soldered onto the board, it's now screwed on. Sure, it's still a bit more fiddly than popping a RAM stick out of a full-size computer, but given how tricky it has always been to upgrade laptops, it's a huge step forward. It's also fantastic for people who like to repair their own hardware, as a faulty RAM stick no longer means you have to take it in for repairs.

Right now, there are no pricing details or information on when we can see LPCAMM2 in laptops; however, when it does happen, it's going to be an exciting time for people who like to upgrade and repair their own hardware.