Key Takeaways There is a demand for gaming laptops with OLED screens, and the writer hopes manufacturers will integrate them into mainstream gaming laptop lineups in 2024.

Convertible laptops, which can double as tablets, are highly convenient for everyday work and light entertainment, and manufacturers should capitalize on the demand.

The inclusion of liquid cooling provisions in gaming laptops, like the Legion 9i, is a significant development, but there could be more options with these utility.

Ever since its inauguration in 1967, CES has been one of the world's most prominent computing and general tech events, where tech giants reveal key details about their product releases for the rest of the year. Of course, a tech conference of this magnitude is bound to include multiple laptop announcements. As someone who loves to see new additions to the computing sector, these are the four types of laptops I want manufacturers to showcase at CES 2024.

4 Laptops with innovative form factors

That fine line between refreshing and bizarre design philosophy

At every CES, I keep an eye out for truly eccentric laptops that go against the norm and bring new features to the table. HP especially was on a roll with its innovative products last year with the HP Spectre Foldable, an actually good (but expensive) foldable laptop, while Lenovo countered it with the relatively affordable Yoga Book 9i foldable. These were some of the most conventionally different and slightly weird devices that hit the market in 2023, and they added some game-changing elements to the laptop landscape.

Honestly, I’m curious how far manufacturers will take their innovative ideas this CES. Perhaps Dell might finally announce a worthy successor to the “upgradable” Alienware Area-51m series. Or maybe we’ll see something absolutely over-the-top like the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, a 17.3-inch laptop that added an extra touchscreen interface next to the keyboard.

3 Gaming laptops with OLED screens

For those who want to enjoy picturesque visuals in better colors

From mainstream laptops like the Dell XPS 13 Plus to the business-oriented Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, 2023 saw manufacturers integrating gorgeous OLED screens in laptops for different audiences. Well, not all categories, as there was a shocking lack of gaming laptops with OLED displays. In fact, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG was the only gaming laptop released in 2023 that featured an OLED display.

Sure, you could technically game on the Asus Vivobook Pro 16, Gigabyte Aero 16, Asus ProArt Studiobook, and other machines equipped with high-end GPUs. But since these laptops lack the thermal headroom to run the most demanding games at high settings, you'll run into high temperatures if you game for extended periods. I really hope 2024 becomes the year when manufacturers finally bring OLED displays to their mainstream gaming laptop lineups.

2 More convertible laptops

Because nothing can beat the convenience of a laptop that can double as a tablet

Despite being a hardcore nerd who values performance over all else, I’ll admit that the 2023 variants of the HP Spectre x360 and Lenovo Yoga 9i won me over with their convertible designs. You shouldn't use these thin and light touchscreen laptops to enjoy your favorite pixel-pushing games, but for regular everyday work and light entertainment, no other laptop category can beat the convenience of a convertible.

Heck, most of last year's budget convertibles, including the Lenovo Yoga 6, provided a solid value-per-dollar ratio. With 2023 being such a great year for 2-in-1 laptops, I can’t wait to see how the manufacturers will capitalize on the growing demand for convertibles this year.

1 Affordable liquid-cooled laptops

Low thermals at cheaper prices

When I saw the specifications of the Legion 9i, I was quite skeptical. Theoretically, it included everything a gamer could ever want from a laptop: a high-resolution mini-LED display, a blazing-fast processor, high power limits on the GPU, and most importantly, a liquid cooling loop. Fortunately, Lenovo managed to create a beast of a gaming laptop that's capable of crushing all heavy-duty workloads.

Sure, the Legion 9i's design restricts the liquid cooling loop to just the GPU’s VRAM. But there’s no denying that Lenovo’s willingness to include liquid cooling provisions in a laptop is a giant leap for the computing industry. That said, its $3,800 starting price doesn’t exactly make it an affordable option. So, for CES 2024, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we'll see more gaming laptops in the sub-$2,000 range with the same liquid cooling facility as the Legion 9i.

There’s a lot to look forward to at CES 2024

While I’ve only included laptops on this list, I’m quite excited about the other types of products that the big-name brands will showcase at CES. LG's recent announcement about its 480Hz displays hints at the company showcasing these monitors during the four-day event. If rumors are anything to go by, we might even see the Super variants of the RTX 4000 series GPUs. Luckily, we don't have to wait for much longer, as CES 2024 will kick off on Jan. 9.