Larian Studios is leaving Baldur's Gate 3 behind after the developers released the final patch for the beloved high fantasy RPG. As the studio sets its sights on future projects, the company boss, Swen Vincke, reveals a bit about BG3 and what went into creating such a massive world and experience.

With Baldur's Gate 3 becoming a shining light in the gaming industry with critical acclaim and universal praise for its characters and combat, fans assumed that DLC for the title was inevitable. However, Vincke revealed that downloadable content was never in the cards for the Baldur's Gate 3 stream and flat-out labeled it the "boring" option.