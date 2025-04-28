Summary Secure materials properly to avoid skewed engravings

Test speed & power settings on scrap material before finalizing

Always double-check focus and ensure proper ventilation to keep laser engraving clean and sharp.

When I started laser engraving, I expected a learning curve — but not the kind that would waste entire afternoons. Many of the mistakes I made seemed small at the time, but they ruined projects or forced me to start from scratch. These five missteps were the most frustrating because they were avoidable once I knew what to look for. Learning from my experience could save you a lot of time and headaches if you’re diving into laser engraving.

5 Not securing the material properly

Unclamped or crooked materials ruin engravings fast