It’s your last chance to get free Galaxy Buds Pro with a Galaxy Book purchase

Last month, Samsung announced a bunch of new laptops, such as the Galaxy Book Pro, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺. As always, there are a bunch of deals if you pre-order. If you order through Samsung.com, you get either a $150 eCertificate or free Galaxy Buds Pro.

All of the new laptops launch tomorrow, which means that if you were thinking about grabbing this deal, you only have a few hours left to do so.

At the premium end of things are the company’s Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. They both come in 13.3- and 15.6-inch sizes, and they have FHD AMOLED displays. They’re also super thin and light, coming in at around a kilogram for the lightest ones and only 11.2mm, On the 360, you can even get it with 5G, while the clamshell has optional 4G LTE.

Naturally, they have Intel’s 11th-generation processors. If that’s not enough, the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro comes with an NVIDIA MX450 GPU. You’ll also find new Windows integration features, such as Second Screen, which is similar to Apple Sidecar. You can extend your screen to your Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet.

Then there’s the Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺. Note that in this case, the Korean firm is actually offering either Galaxy Buds Live or $100 Samsung credit, so it’s not quite as sweet. Naturally, this isn’t as much of a high-end product. It still comes with Intel 11th-gen processors, is a convertible with pen support, has a QLED screen, and more. It’s notably less expensive than the Galaxy Book Pro 360 though, starting at $849.99 instead of $1,199.99, so that adds some value to the purchase.

