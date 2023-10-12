Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor $1000 $1500 Save $500 Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor offers pretty much everything you could want from a gaming monitor, including a 1ms response time and a curved display. And you can now save $500 on it for a limited time. $1000 at Amazon

This is your last chance to pick up Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K curved gaming monitor for Prime Big Deal Days, which slashes $500 off the total price, bringing it down to just $1,000. While that's still a lot of money, it's an absolute steal for a 4K curved gaming monitor that provides you with a 1ms response time, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Why you need to buy the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 provides just about everything a gaming enthusiast could want. It includes two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, so you can get the most out of your framerates whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5, or the Xbox Series X.

Color-wise, this monitor features 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so color reproduction in games looks great, especially when playing in the Odyssey Neo G8's native 3840x2160 resolution. There's also support for HDR 2000, providing you with that aforementioned 2,000 nits of maximum brightness as well as a 1,000,0000:1 contrast ratio. Any media will simply look stunning on this monitor, and the curve in the screen allows for a more immersive experience when playing your favorite titles, regardless of genre.

With $500 slashed from the total price, this is a great time to upgrade to a 4K curved gaming monitor. You must act fast, though, because at this price, and with Prime Day coming to a close, it won't last for too much longer. While there are other great monitor deals for Prime Day, this one is tough to beat regardless of your price range.