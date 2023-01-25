We are just one week away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, so that means you only have one week left to make your reservation.

We are just a week away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to announce its latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones and possibly new laptops with a refresh to its Galaxy Book line. Although Samsung won't be unveiling the devices until February 1, that doesn't mean you can't already get your reservation in for the devices ahead of the event.

That's right, Samsung has opened its reservation system, giving those that register early, up to a $100 credit towards the future purchase of its devices. Best of all, it costs nothing to put down a reservation and there's no commitment involved. So if you're even slightly interested in what Samsung has to offer, it's going to be a good idea to put your reservation in ahead of the event.

In order to process your reservation, you're going to head to the Samsung reservation page using the links on this page. Once there, you're going to be given three choices. You can put a reservation in for a smartphone, a laptop, or both. If you put in a reservation for just one of the devices, you'll be eligible for a $50 credit. But if you reserve both, you'll be eligible for a $100 credit.

The choice is really yours and of course, you're not committing yourself to purchase anything at this time. So, if you don't really think any of the products are interesting, you can just ignore the email when it comes time to actually make a purchase. But once you do select an option, you'll just need to add your name, and email address and hit the reserve now button.

Once that's complete, you're done for now. Just make sure to check your inbox to verify your reservation went through. If not, you might need to run through the above process again. While a confirmation email should generally hit your inbox within a few minutes, there is the chance that it could take longer depending on the website's traffic.

After Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung will also have Galaxy Experience Spaces set up around the world to show off its latest products, giving visitors a new way to experience its devices. Again, even if you're only slightly interested, you'll still want to put in your reservation now, so you can get up to a $100 credit towards your future purchase. There's no commitment to buy, and this reservation is not a pre-order.