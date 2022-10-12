LastPass is now available on Meta Quest VR headsets

Logging into your accounts on the Metaverse just got easier, as LastPass is now available on Meta Quest VR headsets. The popular password manager released a 2D Progressive Web App (PWA) on Meta’s Quest Store today, which lets you access your saved passwords without requiring you to take off your headset.

The LastPass app for Meta Quest VR headsets provides a simple and secure login experience, giving you quick access to all your credentials, saved credit cards, addresses, and more. Currently, the app does not offer automatic save and fill functionality, but LastPass aims to release these features early next year. In addition to the app, LastPass also plans to offer a native integration for the Meta Quest Browser. This feature will roll out to users sometime next year.

According to Emily Calo, Senior Product Marketing Manager at LastPass, the LastPass app for Meta Quest headsets lets “users log on to their account and have easy access to view their credentials and copy and paste them. It simplifies the LastPass experience to just what is needed when using a Meta Quest device. Password entry in VR today requires users to take off their headset to access the password manager from their phone or desktop, a frustrating and cumbersome experience. With the LastPass app in VR, users will no longer need to leave the headset to use their saved credentials.”

LastPass claims that the app is available to all users, even those using the free version. However, it is not clear if free users will be able to use LastPass on a Meta Quest headset along with their primary device. For the unaware, LastPass updated its free plan last year, restricting account access to one device type. If you have a free LastPass account and a Meta Quest headset, let us know if the service lets you access your credentials both on the headset and your primary device in the comments section below.