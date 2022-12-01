LastPass has experienced a new data breach, according to a blog post by Karim Toubba, the CEO of LastPass. While the post doesn't go into too much detail about the incident, it does state that a security incident occurred with a third-party cloud storage service that LastPass uses. GoTo, a company under the same umbrella as LastPass, also uses the cloud storage service.

The company stated that there was "unusual" activity, and the problem seems to have stemmed from the previous breach that occurred in August. The breach exposed customer information but did not expose details about passwords. Those passwords are safe and encrypted. At this point, there doesn't seem to be more details about the incident, but if there are more, the company will most likely give an update.

Of course, the company did take action against the incident and launched an investigation while simultaneously notifying law enforcement and a third-party security firm. Over the years, LastPass has suffered a number of different security breaches starting as early as 2011. Since then, it has had incidents in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

While some of the incidents are tamer than others, one of its most recent breaches that occurred in 2021 compromised user master passwords, which was a huge problem. In August of 2022, LastPass was once again compromised, but user data such as personal information or passwords weren't exposed. While the transparency is great, the sheer volume of incidents with LastPass is quite alarming, especially if you're a customer of the service.

