LastPass is making an important change to free accounts

LastPass has announced changes to its free subscription tier, restricting account access to one device type. That means if you choose mobile as your preferred device type, you won’t be able to view or change your passwords on a computer. The changes are set to go into effect beginning March 16.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company said the changes are being made “to keep up with the constantly evolving digital world.” If you wind up choosing mobile as your preferred device type, you’ll be able to access your passwords from iOS and Android phones, iPads, Android tablets, and smartwatches. But no Windows, macOS, or Linux computers. That also includes the browser extension.

Once you login to LastPass on or after March 16 as a free users, your active device type will be set. You will be given three opportunities to switch your active device type. After that, you’re stuck with your decision unless you decide to upgrade to a paid account. A premium LastPass membership with multi-device support is $3 per month. Free users can upgrade to LastPass Premium at a promotion price of $2.25 per month.

Speaking of premium accounts, the company said email support will only be available for subscribers beginning May 17. “LastPass Free users will always have access to our Support Center which has a robust library of self-help resources available 24/7 plus access to our LastPass Community, which is actively monitored by LastPass specialists,” the company said said.

If you use LastPass predominantly on one device type, the new changes won’t be much of an issue. But if you’re constantly switching between your Android device and Windows laptop, you might have no choice but to upgrade to a premium LastPass account.

The company said that you won’t lose access to any of the passwords or information stored in your Vault, regardless of what option you go with or how your previous passwords were saved. LastPass’ free tier has always been a generous offer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to last, but there are plenty of other options on the market.