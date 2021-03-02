Latest OxygenOS Open Beta brings Always-On Display feature to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, but you should avoid using it right now

OnePlus users have long lobbied for the Always-On Display feature to be included in OxygenOS. The company finally budged and promised to bring the feature to OnePlus phones with the OxygenOS 11 update. Making good on its promise, the company brought the Always-On ambient display functionality on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro in OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 last month. To the surprise of many OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T users, however, the feature wasn’t made available for their device — however, it was still possible to enable it. But that changes now as OnePlus is preparing to bring the AOD mode for both phones.

The changelog for the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 7T mentions that Always-On Display will be made available for the OnePlus 7 and 7T in a future update. As spotted by PiunikaWeb, however, the feature is actually included in the Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T — it’s just that the official changelog on the OnePlus’ website fails to reflect this.

If you own either a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T running OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3, you can access the Always-On Display under Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > Always-On ambient display. As reported by many users, however, it’s quite buggy at the moment. For some, it straight up doesn’t work at all. OnePlus warns that enabling AOD will lead to increased power draw in its current implementation but says it would work on optimizing the feature in the upcoming updates.

OnePlus 7 XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T XDA Forums

As already mentioned, Always-On Display is currently only available to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T running the latest Open Beta release. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of wiping data and joining the Open Beta program, it’s best to wait for the stable update as it will most probably be included in the final release of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.