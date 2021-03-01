Latest unc0ver release can jailbreak the iPhone 12 series and iOS 14.3

Compared to Android users, where rooting is a straightforward process and unlocks a plethora of features for your device (and a very respectable degree of customization and functionality can be added to your phone even if you’re not rooted), iOS users really don’t have it that easy. The iOS ecosystem is very locked down, and Apple puts overtime effort into ensuring it stays that way. But there’s a way out of this walled garden, and it’s called jailbreaking. Unfortunately, though, jailbreaking is way more difficult than rooting on Android, but last year, we got to know about unc0ver, a new iOS jailbreak that became a huge deal because it used a zero-day exploit to jailbreak phones running then-just-released iOS 13.5.

Now, there’s a new version of this jailbreak in town, and it works from iOS 11.0 all the way up to iOS 14.3, meaning that you can easily jailbreak the newly released iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In fact, as of the time of writing, users have reported that they have managed to easily jailbreak the new devices. The new version of unc0ver is just as straightforward to install as the previous versions: just download AltStore, sideload it to your iOS device, and use it to install unc0ver, which will then effortlessly jailbreak your smartphone.

Jailbreaking opens the floodgates for iOS customizability and it also allows you to add extra functionality to your iOS smartphone. Check out our initial coverage on the unc0ver project to know more about its developers, some nifty mods you can try out, and what exactly you can do when you remove the walls on iOS to unlock its full potential. Plenty of awesome and exciting mods arose thanks to jailbreaking last year, and we’re excited to see what will arise this time around. You can check out the unc0ver website to download it and learn how to install it.