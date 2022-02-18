Latest WhatsApp update brings rich document previews

WhatsApp is one of the best instant messaging apps out there, and while it’s not as feature-packed and powerful as Telegram, it’s always getting better with new improvements and features. Case in point: WhatsApp is rolling out a new update that brings improved document previews.

As spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new and improved preview for documents. Up until now, when you shared documents, be it a PDF, JPEG, or DOC, WhatsApp only showed a generic preview displaying the file type and the file name. That means you had to open the document to really know what was inside. With the latest WhatsApp beta update, however, the app now displays a rich preview, giving you a glimpse of the content inside.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.5.11: what’s new? WhatsApp is introducing a new way to view the preview of images and videos shared as documents. Certain beta testers may be able to use the same feature on some previous updates as well.https://t.co/RtSbCoMfx3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 17, 2022

Right now, previews are of really low quality, as you can see in the left image above. This can be indicative of the beta nature of the feature, and we hope WhatsApp will be able to optimize it to display higher-res previews.

The new document preview UI is rolling out with the latest WhatsApp beta update. It’s not widely available on the stable channel yet. If you want to give it a try, you can sign up for the beta program here or grab the latest APK from APKMirror.

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features as of late. The app will soon add iMessage-style message reactions, let you finally transfer chats from Android to iOS, and let you preview voice notes before sending them. In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will automatically transcribe voice messages. Meanwhile, new drawing tools will allow you to draw thicker and thinner lines on images/videos.