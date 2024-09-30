Key Takeaways Windows 11 KB5043145 has widespread issues, including WSL 2 errors and blue screens.

There are so many features that Microsoft is currently testing with Windows Insiders, which are set to roll out in future Windows 11 feature updates. However, in addition to fixing whatever glitches Windows Insiders are facing while testing those features, Microsoft now has another important task at hand, which is fixing a plethora of issues found in the recently rolled-out Windows 11 KB5043145 update.

Microsoft's September Cumulative update KB5043076 sailed smoothly, and there were no major issues reported at the time of writing. A couple of weeks later, the software giant also released an optional update in the form of KB5043145 to test fixes and improvements before rolling them out to the October 2024 Patch Tuesday update, which will be released on second Tuesday of the month (October 8). However, users weren't pleased with the experience and started reporting various issues plaguing the latest optional update days after the update was rolled out.

Several users on Reddit have complained that they're not being able to open the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2). Other impacted users have also claimed that the tool stopped working with the following error:

WslRegisterDistribution failed with error: 0x80370109

Microsoft hasn't added this to the list of known issues, yet. However, according to one of the Microsoft employees who seems responsible for fixing the issue, this WSL 2 bug might be impacting only select CPUs. Again, this is more like a preliminary observation and not the conclusion. On top of that, the KB5043145 update is also causing PCs to restart multiple times or become unresponsive with blue or green screens. Microsoft has acknowledged this issue and is currently investigating.

You'll not be able to install Windows 11 KB5043145 now

The issues were so widespread that Microsoft had to pull it back, so there is no other way to install it right now, not even manually by downloading the update offline. At the time of reporting, if you click the KB5043145 offline download link, your web browser will return a 404 error. For better or worse, some people also claimed to be unsuccessful in installing the update when it was available. Some users on Reddit raised concerns that the update was stuck at 0%.

A fix is available, but not many will like it

If you're someone who likes to install Windows 11 updates before they're rolled out to everyone, the workaround to all these issues won't be appealing. That's because the only way to fix these bugs is by uninstalling the KB5043145 update. So, while uninstalling can take your PCs back to their original state, you miss out on features that are introduced with the optional update, including being able to share local files directly from the search results in the Search box on the taskbar, new Sign out command on the account manager when in the Start menu, and more.

Uninstalling Windows 11 KB5043145 is pretty simple. All you've to do is open the Settings app by pressing the Win key + I on your keyboard and follow the below steps:

Click Window Update. Go to Update history. Scroll to the bottom until you find Uninstall updates.

If you've the KB5043145 update installed on your PC, you'll see it on the Uninstall updates page alongside the option to uninstall it. It's important to remember that for successful removal of the update, you'll need to restart your PC. As a word of caution for the future, don't install Windows preview cumulative updates as soon as they're available.