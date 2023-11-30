Key Takeaways An update in the Canary branch of Windows 11 tbreaks Windows 10 taskbar apps when enabled, forcing users to use the Windows 11 taskbar instead.

The new hidden variable called "DisableWin10Taskbar" prevents access to the Windows 10 taskbar, even with third-party apps installed to enable it.

While this currently only affects the Canary build, it raises concerns that Microsoft may be pushing users to use the Windows 11 taskbar.

If you're using an app that converts your Windows 11 taskbar into a Windows 10 one, you may need to do some tinkering in the future. A recent update to the Canary branch features a variable that breaks Windows 10 taskbar apps. Worst of all, it isn't a bug; it's a variable set up to deliberately prevent the Windows 10 taskbar from loading and force the user to use Windows 11's taskbar.

Windows 11's new taskbar-breaking option

As spotted by PhantomOcean3 on X (via Neowin), the Windows 11 26002 build on the Canary channel contains a new hidden variable called "DisableWin10Taskbar." When enabled, Windows 11 prevents users from accessing the Windows 10 taskbar, even if they install a third-party app to enable it. If the user has any Windows 10 taskbar apps enabled, Windows 11's Explorer will either crash or show the Windows 11 taskbar instead.

Build 26002 has a new velocity feature: DisableWin10Taskbar, 42537950 When enabled, it, as the name suggests, prevents the Windows 10 taskbar from loading. (explorer crashes or just loads the Win11 taskbar when trying to load it with ExplorerPatcher) pic.twitter.com/OcPVRpSXoF — PhantomOcean3 ðŸ‚ (@PhantomOfEarth) November 29, 2023

Fans of the Windows 10 taskbar need not panic just yet. First, this update only affects the Canary build of Windows 11, so anyone on the release build still has at least a few weeks until this affects them. Second, the DisableWin10Taskbar variable is itself disabled by default, but Microsoft may change that in a future update. Finally, as demonstrated in the above video, you can toggle this variable using ViVeTool, meaning you can dodge this restriction if Microsoft does enable it by default.

However, it's worrying news for people who can't stand the Windows 11 taskbar. This may be the first step into Microsoft's efforts to force people to use the Windows 11 taskbar, and fans of the Windows 10 taskbar may find themselves battling to keep it around in the future.