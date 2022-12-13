Microsoft has released the last cumulative update of the year for Windows 11, fixing an issue with Task Manager colors among other bugs.

We're on the second Tuesday of December, and that means it's time for the final Patch Tuesday of 2022. Indeed, today, Microsoft is releasing the last cumulative updates of the year for Windows 11, because the optional C and D updates are suspended for the holiday season. Both supported versions of Windows 11 are getting updates, including the initial release and Windows 11 version 22H2.

Windows 11 version 22H2 - Build 22621.963

Starting with users on Windows 11 version 22H2, the update rolling out today is labeled as KB5021255, and it brings the build number up to 22621.963. You can download the update manually here if you're interested in installing it that way.

The highlight of the update is that it fixes an issue with colors being displayed incorrectly in the Task Manager, which is a problem that cropped up with the optional update released at the end of November. There's also a fix for an issue that affected Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption, which might cause some VPN connections not to work properly.

Otherwise, this update includes all the fixes and changes from that optional update in November, but they're mandatory this time. This includes new storage alerts for OneDrive cloud storage, which will be shown in the Settings app, as well as the ability to see all of your OneDrive storage across your subscriptions.

Microsoft has also merged Windows Spotlight with the general theme settings in the Personalization page of the Settings app. That means you can now choose the Windows Spotlight theme to get rotating desktop backgrounds daily, without having to specifically go into the background settings (though you still have that option). There's a lot more to that optional November update, such as support for organizational messages.

Windows 11 (initial release) - build 22000.1335

Meanwhile, users still on the initial release of Windows 11 are getting an update labelled KB5019157, which brings the build number up to 22000.1335. You can download the update manually here.

This update doesn't include that much by itself, though it does have the same fix for the DPAPI decryption issue that's mentioned above, so it should address some VPN connection issues you may be having.

Otherwise, all the updates come from the optional update released in mid-November. This includes an updated Quick Assist app for helping other users remotely, along with various other fixes and improvements, including a fix for an issue where the Microsoft Store may constantly fail to install updates. You can find the full changelog below.

New! It provides the Quick Assist application for your client device.

It provides the Quick Assist application for your client device. New! It provides a way to authenticate Azure Active Directory joined devices to determine if they are on a trusted network. This helps the Windows Defender Firewall to apply the right policies as configured by your organization. This feature is only for enterprise customers. An IT administrator must configure this feature using a mobile device management (MDM) policy. For more information on how to configure a configuration service provider (CSP), see Policy CSP – NetworkListManager.

It provides a way to authenticate Azure Active Directory joined devices to determine if they are on a trusted network. This helps the Windows Defender Firewall to apply the right policies as configured by your organization. This feature is only for enterprise customers. An IT administrator must configure this feature using a mobile device management (MDM) policy. For more information on how to configure a configuration service provider (CSP), see Policy CSP – NetworkListManager. It addresses some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.

It addresses the suspension of daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji for this year.

It addresses an issue that affects some devices that are managed by an enterprise. It improves the reliability of app installations for them.

It addresses an issue that affects Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises customers. It removes the block that stops them from getting offline language packs.

It addresses an issue that affects cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset fails. The error message is, " There was an error resetting the AD password... // 0x80070005”.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It causes D3D9 to stop working when you use Microsoft Remote Desktop.

It addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall service. It does not start when you turn on the Override block rules option.

It addresses an issue that might affect applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might stop working.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocks live response investigations.

It addresses an issue that affects TextInputHost.exe . It stops responding.

. It stops responding. It addresses an issue that affects pinned apps on the Start menu. The Start menu stops working when you move between pages of pinned apps. This issue occurs when the language is a right to left (RTL) language. read more

Since these are mandatory updates, they will install automatically if your computer is on and connected to the internet. You can install them manually if you want to prevent unexpected restarts, but they will be installed sooner rather than later. Again, these should be the last updates of the year, barring any urgent out-of-band updates that might arise.