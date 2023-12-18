Key Takeaways The latest Windows 11 update causes slow speeds and unstable connections on public Wi-Fi networks.

Universities advise against updating to Windows 11 if you use public Wi-Fi connections.

Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the bug, so users are advised to hold off on updates for now.

If you're using a Windows 11 laptop and you enjoy using your device on public networks, you might want to hold off on downloading the latest update. Several reports are coming in that the latest update for Windows 11 causes slow speeds and unstable connections when connected to a small business or university Wi-Fi network.

As confirmed by multiple reports made to Windows Latest, the latest Windows 11 updates are causing havoc with people's Wi-Fi connections. People connecting to a public Wi-Fi network while running the latest patches are noting slow download speeds and subpar performance. The bug can be found in both the mandatory update KB5033375 and the optional update KB5032288.

The bug has already caused waves within universities. Both the University of New Haven and the University of Brunel London have issued statements that students shouldn't upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11 if they use public Wi-Fi connections. If someone already has downloaded the latest update, both universities recommend people roll back Windows 11 to the previous update to fix the issue. There haven't been any reports of the bug affecting a Windows 11 device when it's connected to a home network, so if you don't use public Wi-Fi connections, you should be good to go.

The company usually makes statements about widespread bugs to assure its users that a fix is on the way. However, Microsoft has yet to announce that it recognizes the bug's existence. As such, we'll likely see Microsoft discuss this bug in a future post on its website.

If you use a Windows 11 laptop to connect to Wi-Fi in a public place, and you haven't updated your Windows 11 just yet, it's a good idea to stop Windows 11's updates for the time being. Hopefully, Microsoft will publish a fix for this highly annoying issue soon.