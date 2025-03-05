The DIY project-building ecosystem is largely dominated by SBCs and microcontrollers. However, there’s a third category of tinkering devices you can integrate into your computing projects. By that, I’m referring to compute modules. For the uninitiated, these are tiny boards housing the processor, memory, and other bare minimum components while leaving the IO ports and power connections to an add-on development board.

While the Raspberry Pi has released quite a few compute modules over the years, the x86 landscape isn’t blessed with these ultra-small devices. Or that’s what I would say if the LattePanda Mu didn’t exist. Based on the x86 architecture, it boasts top-notch compatibility with most operating systems. Plus, it packs a fair bit of horsepower for a miniature device.

About this review: LattePanda sent me the 8GB variant of the original Intel N100 Mu module alongside the Lite Carrier board. However, the company had no input into the contents of this review.

A tiny tinkering machine LattePanda Mu That packs plenty of firepower 7 / 10 Despite fitting in the palm of your hand, the LattePanda Mu is a highly-capable x86 compute module that easily outperforms its ARM rivals. While you need to invest in a development board, the LattePanda Mu supports a massive collection of operating systems, can double as a decent everyday device, and is even compatible with PCIe cards. $178 at DFRobot $199 at Amazon

Pricing, availability, and specs

LattePanda debuted the Mu series back in 2024, with the base model packing an Intel N100 and 8GB of LPDDR5 memory. If you want more computing prowess, LattePanda released an Intel i3 N305 variant of the compute module a few weeks ago, and you’ve got the choice to add optional eMMC support to both models. As for the development boards, LattePanda offers the Lite Carrier and Full-Function Evaluation Carrier, with the latter possessing more IO provisions. While the cheapest LattePande Mu compute module costs around $179, you'll have to spend extra on a carrier board and a cooling solution. As of writing, the LattePanda Mu compute modules, boards, and other optional accessories are available on Amazon and DFRobot’s platform.

LattePanda Mu Storage 64GB eMMC, M.2 M-key slot CPU Intel N100 (upgradable to Intel i3-N305) Memory 8GB LPDDR5 (upgradable to 16GB) Operating System Windows 11, Linux Ports 4x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 1GbE RJ45, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 GPU Intel UHD Graphics Starting Price $179 Wireless Connectivity No (can be added using M.2 E-key device) Expand

Design and port collection

Small in size, massive in connectivity options