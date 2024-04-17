Key Takeaways Logitech introduces AI Prompt Builder in Logi Options+ for easy ChatGPT access.

ChatGPT can be accessed with a key press or mouse click using a Logitech keyboard or mouse.

Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse has a dedicated AI button for launching AI Prompt Builder.

To become eligible to get the "AI PC" tag, Windows laptop manufacturers will need to introduce the Copilot key on the keyboards. While that's something that we'll see happening in the coming days, the latest feature in the Logi Options+ app makes it easier for anyone with a Logitech keyboard or mouse to start chatting with ChatGPT by clicking a button.

Logitech's new Logi AI Prompt Builder is your shortcut to ChatGPT

Logitech's AI Prompt Builder is now available in the Logi Options+ app on Mac and Windows, allowing you to launch ChatGPT with a mouse click or pressing a key on your keyboard. Even if you don't have the best-quality Logitech keyboards or some of its top-tier mice, you'll be able to use the ChatGPT shortcut as long as yours are compatible with the Logi Options+ software.

If you have the latest version, you'll see a notification asking you to set up the Logi AI Prompt Builder upon opening the Logi Options+ app. The setup process is simple, as you'll only need to assign either a key on the keyboard or the middle button of the mouse to launch the Logi AI Prompt Builder. Once that's done, you can start asking questions as well as get help from it to create emails, summaries, and rephrase sentences. Also, you'll be able to set the length and tone of the answers.

Once you submit the text, the Logi AI Prompt Builder will open ChatGPT in the same window with the answers you're looking for. You don't need to sign in with an account to use this, as OpenAI recently opened ChatGPT to all, including users who wish to use it without an account. However, if you use an account, you'll be able to resume the conversation from the chat history.

Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse has a dedicated AI button

In addition to introducing the ChatGPT shortcut on the software front, the company also announced the Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse, with a dedicated button to launch the Logi AI Prompt Builder. It's exclusively available on the Logitech online store in the United States and the United Kingdom, for $49.99 and £54.99, respectively.