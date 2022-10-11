The launch date of iPadOS 16 may have just leaked

Apple revealed iPadOS 16, along with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, during WWDC22. Since then, the company has been testing the upcoming iPad operating system with developers and enthusiasts. iPadOS 16 introduces some significant additions. Most notably, it takes multitasking to the next level, through an all-new Stage Manager feature. It allows users to have multiple, resizable app windows on their iPads for advanced multitasking purposes. The feature has also made a debut on macOS Ventura — enabling users to further organize their workflows.

The Cupertino firm released iOS 16 to the public last month. Usually, it used to launch the new iPadOS version along with the iOS one. However, this year hasn’t been as smooth in the iPad department. In early beta builds, Stage Manager on iPadOS was a buggy mess. So the company has decided to push the launch of this OS update until October. So when exactly in October will we get this version?

iPadOS 16 Launch Date

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

According to the reliable Mark Gurman, Apple could launch the next major iPadOS update during the week of October 24. Due to the delay, the company went ahead and skipped iPadOS 16.0. So when the new version becomes available, users will immediately get access to the updated 16.1 build. Typically, the iPhone maker releases major OS updates on Mondays. So there’s a high chance that we will see the public launch on Monday, October 24. Alternatively, the company could launch it on Tuesday or Wednesday for whatever reason.

We expect macOS Ventura to launch along with iPadOS 16.1. If this turns out to be true, then we should be seeing the Release Candidate (RC) versions of these operating systems next week — likely on Tuesday, October 18. If you’re too impatient, you could always join the Apple beta program and get your hands on the current builds right away.

