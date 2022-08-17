Report reveals the potential launch date of the iPhone 14 lineup

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models for a few months now. The wait could finally be over in just three weeks! A new report has revealed that Apple could be holding its next Special Event on September 7. During it, we expect the company to unleash the iPhone 14 line upon the world. That’s in addition to other potential products — such as the Apple Watch Series 8, the redesigned iPad 10, the AirPods Pro 2, and more. In the software department, the Cupertino overlord could be releasing iOS 16 and watchOS 9 shortly after the keynote concludes.

As per a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might be planning to reveal the iPhone 14 on the 7th of September. The corporation could then make the device available for sale on September 16. Just like previous events in the past couple of years, this one will most likely be an online stream. If so, we will get to watch a pre-recorded, high-quality presentation with special effects and transitions — which make the keynote more fun and enjoyable.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

We expect the regular iPhone models this year to retain most of the hardware from the iPhone 13 line. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get some of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in the recent years. These could include the retirement of the notch in favor of a hole plus pill design. Additionally, we might get an upgraded 48MP rear camera sensor and an always-on display feature.

Apple usually releases its major iOS updates after the iPhone announcement. So users could be getting their hands on iOS 16 and watchOS 9 shortly after the next iPhone is made official. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, on the other hand, might be delayed until October or November.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14 model? If so, which? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg