OnePlus is gearing up to have quite a year. Its current flagship, the OnePlus 11, is already one of the best Android smartphones you can buy. But it has its sights set on something bigger this summer, with the launch of its first foldable. While we've seen renders of the handset, and have heard plenty of rumors, reports are now coming in that the device launch is set to take place on August 29. In addition, we're also getting news that the OnePlus 12 will come towards the end of the year, launching sometime in December.

The news comes Smartprix and journalist Max Jambor, with the former reporting and the latter confirming that the OnePlus foldable will arrive in late August. While the OnePlus foldable phone has been known up until this point as the OnePlus V Fold, it appears that could change, and could arrive as the 'OnePlus Open' when it makes its official debut.

As far as the launch of the OnePlus 12, Jambor was able to chime in once again on Twitter, stating that the launch for the phone would go live in China sometime in December. As far as other details, not much is known, but we did get to see some renders of the OnePlus 12, based on a prototype in testing. As far as its looks, things look quite similar to the OnePlus 11, but there are some changes, with the most notable being a new periscope camera on the rear.

Now that we know what the devices will look like, and have heard reports of the specifications, the most vital component here is going to be the price, which is especially critical for the upcoming foldable phone. While Samsung has maintained a firm grip on the foldable market in the United States, we've seen notable entries from competitors that are looking to steal Samsung's thunder. So if all things land right, OnePlus could take the crown for the best foldable smartphone this year.