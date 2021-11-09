Lava takes on Redmi and Realme with its new 5G smartphone

In a not too distant future, the Indian smartphone scene was entirely dominated by the local players. But fast forward to 2021, and there’s not a single Indian OEM in the list of top 5 smartphone brands. Last year, Micromax attempted a comeback to the budget segment with the Micromax IN Note and IN 1B. Now Lava, who was the fourth biggest player in 2014, has launched a brand new 5G smartphone to take on the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme.

Lava Agni 5G: Specifications

Specification Lava Agni 5G Dimensions and Weight 168.8 x 76.8 x 9.1mm

204g Display 6.78-inch IPS

1080 x 2460 (FHD+)

Corning Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810: Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6nm RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 5MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh

Quaternary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

3.5mm audio jack

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

The newly launched Lava Agni 5G (meaning “fire” in Hindi) prides itself as the first 5G smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand. It flaunts a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is somewhat disappointing as most devices in the segment have long switched to AMOLED.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. On the back, you’ll find a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

A 5,000mAh battery keeps the show going. It charges via a 30W fast charger that comes included in the box. On the software front, the Lava Agni 5G runs a near-stock version of Android 11.

Other highlights of the Lava Agni 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card support.

Pricing & Availability

The Lava Agni 5G is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale on November 18. It’s priced at ₹19,999 for the lone 8GB/128GB variant though those who pre-order the phone can avail a flat discount of ₹2000. The phone will be available through Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retailers.