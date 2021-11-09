Lava takes on Redmi and Realme with its new 5G smartphone
In a not too distant future, the Indian smartphone scene was entirely dominated by the local players. But fast forward to 2021, and there’s not a single Indian OEM in the list of top 5 smartphone brands. Last year, Micromax attempted a comeback to the budget segment with the Micromax IN Note and IN 1B. Now Lava, who was the fourth biggest player in 2014, has launched a brand new 5G smartphone to take on the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme.
Lava Agni 5G: Specifications
The newly launched Lava Agni 5G (meaning “fire” in Hindi) prides itself as the first 5G smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand. It flaunts a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is somewhat disappointing as most devices in the segment have long switched to AMOLED.
Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. On the back, you’ll find a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.
A 5,000mAh battery keeps the show going. It charges via a 30W fast charger that comes included in the box. On the software front, the Lava Agni 5G runs a near-stock version of Android 11.
Other highlights of the Lava Agni 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card support.
Pricing & Availability
The Lava Agni 5G is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale on November 18. It’s priced at ₹19,999 for the lone 8GB/128GB variant though those who pre-order the phone can avail a flat discount of ₹2000. The phone will be available through Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retailers.