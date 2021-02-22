Lawnchair launcher is making a comeback this year

Lawnchair launcher is making a comeback after lying dormant for well over a year. The launcher last received a significant update back in November of 2019, which added several key features to the app. However, its lead developer has since moved on to other projects, and it’s now being taken over by a new team.

According to recent posts on the launcher’s official Telegram channel, a new team of at least seven developers is now working on the project and has released updates to two existing versions of the app. Additionally, the posts reveal that the team is working on merging recent code changes from AOSP Launcher3 for the next major release. Check the section below for a list of changes included in Lawnchair 9.1 Alpha 2 and 10.0 Alpha 8.

Lawnchair updates As we work towards a release with the latest Launcher3 at its core, we’re thrilled to share with you updates to the two existing major versions of Lawnchair. But first, we’re introducing a new versioning scheme. The major version number reflects the Android release whose home app version a build is based on. For example, the major version of Lawnchair based on Launcher3 from Android 10 is called Lawnchair 10. And we call our next major release Lawnchair 11. We hope you enjoy today’s builds! Lawnchair 9.1 Alpha 2 addresses an issue with At a Glance where adding calendar events as a data source would show the weather instead. Lawnchair 10.0 Alpha 8:

• Resolves crashes on Android 11.

• Introduces the Android 11 app closing animation on devices with a recent version of Launcher3 installed. As you know, our founder – Tillie Kottmann – will no longer be leading Lawnchair. This is a good opportunity to express our gratitude.

You can follow the links below to download the latest Lawnchair launcher releases on your device. As of now, the app’s Play Store listing hasn’t been updated with the new releases.

Download: Lawnchair 9.1 Alpha 2 || Lawnchair 10.0 Alpha 8