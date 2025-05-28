The PC has always been a tool of expression for PC builders. It's not just made up of parts containing transistors, capacitors, and circuits. It's a canvas that tech enthusiasts use to tell a personal story, and this naturally opens the door for aesthetically-minded parts and technologies. This is why PC mods like CCFL tubes, UV lighting, and EL wires were a thing, and why RGB lighting became such a big hit with PC builders.
With time, however, RGB began taking over every square inch of a PC, even on power supplies to GPU support brackets. And now, LCD screens have started to follow suit. What began as a novelty a few years ago is now in full-blown mainstream territory. Manufacturers are adding LCDs to anything they can think of. If this trend doesn't fade away soon, we're in for something much worse than RGB puke.
