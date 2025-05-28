The PC has always been a tool of expression for PC builders. It's not just made up of parts containing transistors, capacitors, and circuits. It's a canvas that tech enthusiasts use to tell a personal story, and this naturally opens the door for aesthetically-minded parts and technologies. This is why PC mods like CCFL tubes, UV lighting, and EL wires were a thing, and why RGB lighting became such a big hit with PC builders.

With time, however, RGB began taking over every square inch of a PC, even on power supplies to GPU support brackets. And now, LCD screens have started to follow suit. What began as a novelty a few years ago is now in full-blown mainstream territory. Manufacturers are adding LCDs to anything they can think of. If this trend doesn't fade away soon, we're in for something much worse than RGB puke.

As if the RGB movement wasn't enough

RGB lighting had already gone crazy