Key Takeaways Key Takeaways:

Intel teases the upcoming Lunar Lake line of processors, with a potential launch as early as 2024, featuring eight cores and a focus on low-power processing.

Lunar Lake MX processors are expected to have 12MB cache, a six-tile NPU 4.0 AI accelerator, and up to eight Xe2 GPU clusters.

The Lunar Lake MX GPU will support DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, with hardware-based VVC/H.266 video decoding and memory configurations of 16GB and 32GB. Connectivity will include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 via a BE201 network card.

While revealing new details on the launch of the Meteor Lake processors at its recent conference, Intel also teased the upcoming Lunar Lake line. Based on initial information, it seemed that Lunar Lake could debut as early as 2024. Now, a well-regarded leaker has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots featuring more details on Lunar Lake MX processors.

The leaker, who goes by @YuuKi_AnS online, posted images in a now-deleted tweet that suggest the Lunar Lake MX processors will feature up to eight cores — four energy-efficient Skymont cores and four high-performance Lion Cove cores. Additionally, they’re anticipated to have 12MB cache, up to a six-tile NPU 4.0 AI accelerator, and up to eight Xe2 GPU clusters. The compute tile is expected to be produced using TSMC's 3nm-class N3B process technology. That being said, Intel has already stated that the line will rely on its own 18A (1.8nm-class) fabrication process. Unlike the Meteor Lake-H series, this architecture wasn’t created with high-performance gaming in mind, but rather low-power processing.

The Lunar Lake MX GPU will feature support for different display interfaces, including DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. It is also expected to have hardware-based VVC/H.266 video decoding. In terms of memory, there will supposedly be 16GB and 32GB configurations available at the time of launch. It’s worth noting that Lunar Lake is being developed with assistance from Microsoft, which could help with software and hardware integration, per Guru3D. In terms of connectivity, it is believed that Lunar Lake will have a BE201 network card, which will support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connections. The lineup is still expected to debut as early as 2024.

As of late, Intel has been shedding more light on changes to its strategy and development processes. How this will pan out for the company, however, has yet to be seen. The release of the Lunar Lake line — expected sometime in 2024 — could provide more definitive insight.