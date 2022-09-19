Leak reveals some potential specifications of the iPhone 15 series, including new naming scheme, USB C, and more

Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models only two weeks ago. In case you’ve missed it, the regular models are pretty much polished iPhone 13 iterations. Meanwhile, the highest-end variants pack the exciting upgrades. These include the all-new Dynamic Island — which replaces the notch. In the screen department, we also get an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. Apart from that, the cameras got some significant improvements when compared to their predecessors. Now that the iPhone 14 units are arriving to customers, iPhone 15 leaks have started surfacing. Apple distinguished between regular and Pro iPhones in several hardware departments this year. We expect the difference to be even bigger on the iPhone 15 series next year.

iPhone 15 leaks

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago: -All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island -The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

According to the reliable LeaksApplePro, the upcoming iPhone 15 series could include these changes next year:

All models will reportedly ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C.

The Dynamic Island could stop being a Pro exclusive and make an appearance on the regular models.

Expectedly, just like this year, Apple could include the newer SoC on the Pro models only. So regular iPhone 15 models would get the A16 Bionic, while the higher-end ones get an all-new A17 one.

A new naming scheme could drop the Pro Max label. In this case, we would get iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. This would simplify the naming and reduce the suffixes to a single word at most.

The 6.7-inch Ultra model — which would replace the Pro Max — could have exclusive features, apart from the larger display. This would make the 6.1-inch Pro model a middle-range option (of sorts) in the particular line.

Apple could be working on 8K video recording support. Whether it keeps it as an Ultra or Pro exclusive is unclear.

The company could be aiming at improving the battery life, particularly on the Ultra model, to last 3-4 hours longer.

We expect the iPhone 15 to launch in September 2023. Its introduction could be along with that of the Apple Watch Series 9 and other products. If you plan to buy a regular iPhone 14, you may want to hold back until late 2023. Otherwise, the iPhone 14 Pro is a solid purchase for this year — as it packs plenty of notable improvements.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 15 unit? If so, which model will you get? Let us know in the comments section below.