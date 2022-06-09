OnePlus 10T 5G might pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus has switched up the product strategy for its flagship lineup quite a few times over the last year. At first, the company dropped plans to launch its usual ‘T’ series incremental updates for its flagship smartphones in the second half of 2021. It then launched only one flagship device — the OnePlus 10 Pro — earlier this year, postponing the regular OnePlus 10 to a later date. Last week, leaks revealed that OnePlus had dropped the regular OnePlus 10 altogether in favor of a new model called the OnePlus 10T 5G (‘T’ series again?). While OnePlus is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming smartphone, new leaks claim it will feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Ovaltine is the 10T. And no, it doesn’t use the 8 Gen 1. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 9, 2022

In a recent tweet, reliable OnePlus leaker Max Jambor revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G would go by the codename Ovaltine, and it won’t feature Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. When asked if the device would feature the new and improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip instead, Jambor replied with a thumbs-up emoji. Abhishek Yadav, another reliable tipster, has also confirmed this claim, stating that the device “will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.”

OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.#OnePlus #OnePlus10T https://t.co/BMxTW4Rba1 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 9, 2022

The new leak aligns with our speculation that the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G could be a rebranded version of the ‘Ultra’ model spotted in previous leaks. As such, we expect it to offer 150W wired fast charging support, along with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. However, we can’t be sure of the same right now, as we haven’t seen any concrete evidence so far.

Irrespective of whether the OnePlus 10T 5G features 150W fast charging support or not, it’s great to see the device getting Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. While the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 looks to be a minor improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on paper, our testing reveals that the newer chip uses less energy while still being more powerful. Therefore, we believe that the OnePlus 10T 5G could end up being a better performer than OnePlus’ top-of-the-line flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Are you salty that OnePlus is offering the new and improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 on the OnePlus 10T 5G, while the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro got the toasty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? Let us know in the comments section below.