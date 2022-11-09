Although it's only been a few weeks since Google lifted the covers off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, leaks about upcoming Pixel devices have already started popping up online. The latest leak sheds light on two in-development devices, revealing key details like their codenames and hardware specifications.

The leak in question comes from Roland Quandt, who spotted references pointing toward two devices, codenamed "Husky" and "Shiba," in publicly available code sources. It reveals that the devices run an unreleased build of Android 14 "Upside Down Cake" and feature a new in-house SoC developed in partnership with Samsung. Although the code does not highlight all details about the SoC, it confirms that the chipset is codenamed "Zuma" and features the same Samsung Exynos 5300 5G modem as the Tensor G2.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that "Husky" and "Shiba" could be high-end devices as they feature 12GB of RAM and high-resolution displays. The device codenamed "Shiba" will likely be the more affordable option, as it reportedly features a 2268x1080p screen. On the other hand, "Husky" features a higher resolution 2822x1344p panel.

In comparison, the recently released Pixel 7 features a 2400x1080p panel, while the Pixel 7 Pro features a 3120x1440p display. This reported resolution leads us to believe that the two in-development devices could either be part of a completely new lineup or they could very well be test platforms for Google's hardware team. It's highly unlikely that "Husky" and "Shiba" will be part of next year's Pixel 8 lineup, as they feature lower resolution panels than the Pixel 7 series.

We don't have any further details about the devices at the moment, but we expect more information to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned to our coverage to be the first to learn more about upcoming Pixel devices.

Source: WinFuture