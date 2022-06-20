Leak reveals Huawei’s upcoming AirPods Pro competitor — the FreeBuds Pro 2
Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a premium AirPods alternative — the FreeBuds Pro 2. Although the company hasn’t shared any details about its upcoming flagship TWS earbuds so far, a new leak has revealed almost everything you need to know about the FreeBuds Pro 2 ahead of its official launch.

The leak in question comes from noted leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture), and it gives us a good look at the FreeBuds Pro 2. In addition, the leak reveals quite a bit about its hardware specifications and all the features you can expect to see on it. As you can see in the attached images, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 greatly resemble the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds have the same overall shape but with a shorter and wider stem. The images also confirm that the FreeBuds Pro 2 will come in three colors — Blue Silver, Ceramic White, and Frost Silver.

Image credits: Roland Quandt

Quandt further reveals that Huawei has designed the FreeBuds Pro 2 in collaboration with French audio company Devialet, and they offer three-stage active noise canceling (ANC) up to 47db. The earbuds reportedly feature two integrated audio drivers with a frequency range of 14 to 48,000Hz. Furthermore, the FreeBuds Pro 2 will come with Hi-Res Audio support and a Triple Adaptive Equalizer that can simultaneously adjust the volume, position, and sound to achieve optimal playback.

Image credits: Roland Quandt

As far as battery life and charging are concerned, the FreeBuds Pro 2 will reportedly offer up to four hours of continuous music playback with ANC enabled and up to six and a half hours without ANC. The charging case will extend the battery life to 30 hours. Lastly, the FreeBuds Pro 2 will feature IP54 dust and water resistance.

Source: WinFuture

