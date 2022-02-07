New leak reveals when Apple could launch the next iPhone SE

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone SE have been surfacing for a while now. Last month, we learned that the phone could launch as soon as this Spring. The latest leak now provides us with a more accurate potential launch date for the iPhone SE 3rd Gen. For those who are unfamiliar with SE iPhones, they’re affordable models featuring outdated iPhone designs with middle-range specs. If the leaks are in fact accurate, Apple could reveal the 3rd Gen model on March 8.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple could be revealing the iPhone SE 3rd Gen along with a new iPad Air on March 8. Just like previous recent events, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to hold the event virtually — due to the COVID19 pandemic. The company has been presenting these keynotes as pre-recorded, movie-style streams with special effects. The upcoming Spring event is expected to be no different.

The affordable iPhone SE 3rd Gen is likely going to be 5G-enabled. However, it is expected to have the same design and build of the previous-gen model. Along with the iPhone SE, we could be seeing a 5G iPad Air during this event — if the leak ends up being accurate. Additionally, Bloomberg’s report shares that there’s a possibility that the company will also be revealing a new Mac powered by an Apple-designed SoC. Whether these details are precise or not is yet to be seen.

In addition to hardware announcements, Apple might also release iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 to the public on the same day of the event. These operating systems come packed with new features and changes, including Face ID support when masked, Universal Control, new emoji, and much, much more.

Which of Apple’s rumored devices are you looking forward to seeing the most? Let us know in the comments section below.