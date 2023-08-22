Key Takeaways Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a bigger battery than its predecessor, the S23, with a base model rumored to have an impressive 4,000 mAh battery.

The "Plus" model of the S24 is expected to have a 4,900 mAh battery, while the Ultra model is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery, matching the capacity of the S23 Ultra.

While bigger batteries may take longer to charge, the charging speeds for the Galaxy S24 series have not been revealed yet.

The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is still far away, but that hasn't stopped leaks from coming. The latest piece of rumor suggests that the regular S24 will be powered by a bigger battery than the regular S23.

The rumor is coming from Dutch news outlet GalaxyClub, which claims that the battery size of the Galaxy S24 will match that of the Galaxy S21, released in 2021. That means the base model in the Galaxy S24 series is said to get an impressive 4,000 mAh battery. For the sake of comparison, both Galaxy S22 and S23 have lower battery capacities at 3,700 mAh and 3,900 mAh, respectively. And yes, it was one of those rare instances where Samsung actually downgraded its specifications by introducing smaller batteries in the S22 and S22 Plus.

If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S24 Plus will get a bigger battery, too. The "Plus" model is expected to get a 4,900 mAh battery, while the S24 Ultra's battery capacity is expected to be 5,000 mAh, the same as that of the S23 Ultra. The current Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4,700 mAh battery.

While bigger batteries may not always translate to more battery life, it definitely takes longer to charge them unless there is a faster fast-charging technology. The base model of the S23 series charges at up to 25W, while S23 Plus and S23 Ultra have support for up to 45W fast charging. The charging speeds of the Galaxy S24 series have not been revealed yet.

Besides charging speeds, we're still in the dark about many more key details about the Galaxy S24 series. But as we get closer to its official launch, leaks will come more frequently, likely revealing everything about its specifications before Samsung's official announcement.

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best flagship Android phones you can buy right now, there is room for more improvements. Samsung could address some of the shortcomings of the S23 series in the Galaxy S24 by adding faster charging speeds, a design refresh, camera improvements, and reliable software support. Time will tell how many of these issues get addressed when Samsung launches the S24 series early next year.