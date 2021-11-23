Early leak highlights Samsung’s tablet and TWS earbuds lineup for 2022

Soon after Samsung wrapped up its last Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021, leaks about the company’s next-gen flagship smartphones popped up online. We’ve seen multiple leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in the weeks since, showcasing the updated design and highlighting key specifications. While we’re still a couple of months away from the Galaxy S22 series launch, a new leak highlighting Samsung’s production schedule for 2022 has now surfaced online. The leak reveals that Samsung will launch four variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 next year, along with successors to the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live.

According to information obtained by The Elec (via @FrontTron), Samsung’s wireless business division has shared its business plans for 2022 with about 30 major partners. The plan reveals that Samsung is prepping four models in its upcoming flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company plans to kick off production of the high-end variants by Q2 2022, while the Lite model will go into production by Q4 2022. In addition, Samsung is planning to launch two Galaxy A series tablets, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, next year.

(Image: @FrontTron)

The leaked business plan also reveals that Samsung aims to produce 1.2 million units of the Galaxy Tab S8, 900,000 units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and 400,000 units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung seems to be betting big on the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, as it plans to produce 1.6 million units of the Tab S8 Lite and 11 million units each of the Galaxy Tab A series models.

Furthermore, the report reveals that Samsung will begin production of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Live 2 in Q3 2022, with plans to produce 4.8 million and 3.3 million units, respectively. A successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro is also in the works, and the company aims to kick off production of 3.1 million units in Q2 2022.

Are you excited about Samsung’s 2022 product portfolio? Which of the upcoming devices are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7