A new leak reveals a Sonos speaker that could trump all other Sonos speakers

The Verge has seen early images of an upcoming Sonos speaker that could end up being its top-of-the-line offering. The speaker is called the Optimo 2 and has a design that is unlike anything in Sonos’ current lineup. A vast majority of Sonos products look quite subdued. The units offer a simple design without much deviation and for the majority only come in black or white. In contrast, the Optimo 2 has a somewhat unique design, described as being “encased in a funky, dual-angled shell.” While the 3D model pictured is vibrant, the retail product will likely come in black or white.

Sonos is known for its robust sound, and this product will be no different, potentially eclipsing even the best of what the company currently offers. It will achieve this through an array of speaker drivers positioned in numerous yet optimal directions. The speaker will also offer support for Dolby Atmos. As far as size goes, it will slot in somewhere around the size of the current Sonos Five, which measures 8.03-inches x 14.33-inches x 6.06-inches.

When it comes to more complex speakers, they generally include a processor, memory, and internal storage. Sonos speakers can range, but the Roam and Ray, for example, include a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. While the Five comes with a slightly slower 1.3GHz processor, 512MB RAM, and 512MB of internal storage. The upcoming Optimo 2 will feature double the memory and up to eight times as much internal storage as previous speakers. It sounds impressive, but at this point, we don’t know how much memory and internal storage will arrive in a retail unit.

With a speaker of this caliber, you can expect it to have some tricks up its sleeve. The Optimo 2 will use built-in microphones to auto-calibrate and optimize its sound. That means you will get the best audio experience no matter the environment. Naturally, the microphones will also allow for communication through Sonos Voice Control. Furthermore, the speaker will offer wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There might even be the potential that it will have a line-in via USB-C. Of course, all of this is based on early information, but The Verge has reported on unreleased Sonos products in the past that have eventually made it to retail. When it arrives, it could come as a trio of speakers, with the Optimo 2 leading the pack, followed by the Optimo 1 and Optimo 1 SL.

Source: The Verge