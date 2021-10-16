Pixel 6 leaked advertisements give us one more look at both devices before launch

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and the company is set to take the wraps off its biggest addition to the series on Tuesday. The devices themselves have been leaked to the moon and back, but there are still some bits and pieces that we don’t know. Now a pair of promotional videos have leaked, giving us yet another live look at the Pixel 6 series before its release — and showcasing some of its new features too.

The videos have been leaked by Snoopytech on Twitter. Snoopytech also recently leaked that the Pixel 6 series would get four years of OS updates, followed by an additional one year of security patches.

In the advertisements shown above, exclusive features like Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and Security Hub are all shown in use. It also gives us yet another look at the Pixel 6 series before its release, and we can see the curved display of the Pixel 6 Pro versus the flat display of the regular variant. They don’t really show us anything new, but they do give us another look at both devices and what to expect on the marketing side of things. It appears Google is particularly focusing on its AI features that don’t require internet, in order to allay privacy concerns.

Thanks to a pair of promotional pages from Carphone Warehouse in the U.K. that leaked, we know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 6 series already. We’re expecting a new Pixel Stand to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series, along with some new fancy fabric cases too. We recently wrote an exclusive report about the likely specifications of that new Tensor chip that powers both devices.

If you’re excited about the Google Pixel 6 series, then you should definitely check out how to watch the launch event and also check out our extensive rumor roundup.