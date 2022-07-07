Leaked Asus Zenfone 9 promo video reveals key details ahead of its official launch

After launching the ROG Phone 6 series earlier this week, Asus is now gearing up to launch its next non-gaming flagship — the Zenfone 9. While the company hasn’t shared any details about the device so far, we’ve previously spotted a graphical representation of it in the Android 12 update for the Zenfone 8. Now, an official promo video of the Zenfone 9 has surfaced online, revealing almost all details ahead of its official launch.

Asus accidentally shared the Zenfone 9 promo video on its official YouTube channel earlier today. The video reveals almost everything about the upcoming device, from its design to its hardware specifications. Although Asus promptly removed the video, several copies of it are now doing the rounds of the internet.

The attached screenshots from the video reveal that the Zenfone 9 will feature an updated design with two circular camera modules on the back panel, a flat display, and square edges. The compact phone will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilization, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the video confirms that the Zenfone 9 will feature a 5.9-inch 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Asus will offer the device in four colorways — white, black, red, and blue.

Furthermore, the video also gives us a glimpse of some of the new software features and accessories for the Zenfone 9. It highlights that the side-mounted fingerprint sensor will support gesture input to help users easily scroll through web pages, and it will include a new Light Trail Mode for nighttime photography. Asus will offer a Smart Backpack Mount for the device for easy access on the go and a flexible Connex phone case with an optional kickstand or cardholder.

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the Zenfone 9. But we expect Asus to make an official announcement with additional details soon.

Via: Techgoing