Leaked photos potentially reveal the final design of the iPhone 14 Pro

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for many months now. At this point, we know what to expect in this department — for the most part, at least. Yesterday, Apple sent out invitations for its upcoming event, during which it’ll reveal these phones. While the official launch is less than two weeks away, the stream of leaks is still going strong. A new photo collection gives us a clear look at what could be the final design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The set also includes a video that reveals what could be the all-new Purple model.

A while ago, we learned that Apple will likely be retiring the notch on the higher-end, Pro models this year. The photos above — assuming they’re legitimate — reveal what the new hole and pill design looks like. The second tweet displays the potential colors of this year’s Pro line. Previous rumors suggest that Apple won’t be releasing a Blue iPhone 14 Pro this year. The second tweet contradicts that. We will find out which of the two leaks is the accurate one in a couple of weeks. Lastly, a third tweet includes a video of someone holding what could be the all-new Purple model. Assuming it’s the real deal, this particular finish seemingly changes, depending on the lighting and angle you’re perceiving it from.

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, along with new Apple Watch models, on September 7. Until then, we will have to sit tight and be patient — till the company makes these products official.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14 Pro? If so, which color will you be going for? Let us know in the comments section below.