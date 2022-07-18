Leaked event invite reveals the launch date for Samsung’s next-gen foldables

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about Samsung’s next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The leaks have revealed quite a few details about the devices and even given us an early look at the affordable model. While Samsung has yet to make official announcements about the two foldables, a new leak reveals that the company could launch the devices early next month.

The leak in question comes from noted leaker Evan Blass, who recently shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s an image of the launch invite for the upcoming foldables, confirming that Samsung will host an event on August 10 to unveil the devices. The image includes a silhouette of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it doesn’t reveal anything about the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Blass notes that the image has been edited to obfuscate certain details, but we have no info on the removed details.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL** See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

In case you’ve not been keeping up with our coverage of Samsung’s upcoming foldables, here’s a quick rundown of what we know so far. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly feature the same design as its predecessor with some minor changes. It could pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a larger external display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a bigger battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly feature a boxier design, up to 1TB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Samsung might unveil the new Bora Purple colorway for the Galaxy S22 series at the event as well, but the company has not shared any official information on the matter.

Are you excited about Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event? Which upcoming foldable are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.