Leaked Galaxy A73 renders reveal a familiar design and missing headphone jack

Over the last few weeks, we have seen multiple leaks of the upcoming Galaxy A series phones. Early last month, we got an early look at the Galaxy A53 through leaked renders. Then a week later, leaked renders of the Galaxy A33 surfaced online, revealing its overall design and a few specifications. Now yet another Galaxy A series phone has leaked: the Galaxy A73.

OnLeaks and Zouton have published high-quality renders of the Galaxy A73, providing us a very first look at the Galaxy A72 successor. As far as design goes, the Galaxy A73 doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor.

As you can see in the images linked below, the phone features a rectangular camera module on the back and the centered hole-punch display on the front.

The power button and volume rocker keys sit on the right side of a plastic frame while the bottom houses a USB Type C port, speaker grille, and microphone. Similar to the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A73 also seems to be doing away with the 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump).

As per the leak, the Galaxy A73 features a flat 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 720G on the Galaxy A72. It will reportedly feature a 108MP main camera on the back, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

According to Zouton, the Galaxy A73 may launch in India at the end of December with a starting price of ₹32,999. Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the phone.