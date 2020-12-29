Leaked Galaxy S21+ photos show off the flat display

We’ve seen the Galaxy S21 leak on a number of occasions, and it seems Samsung just can’t keep the device under wraps. Following a series of leaked renders, the device has again appeared in the wild, giving us a better look at the flat display.

The latest leak come courtesy of MauriQHD on Twitter, who claims the images were obtained by a friend. The unidentified source seemingly shared three pictures of the Galaxy S21+, which provide a much closer look at the device’s flat display. The images also reveal just how thin the phone’s bezels are, while we get a good look at the hole punch where the front-facing camera sits.

S21+ ? i never leak images,

but a friend sent me these, so hey.. pic.twitter.com/npjamUSlTh — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) December 29, 2020

A third image gives us a good look at the back of the Galaxy S21+, which includes the new housing for the triple camera setup. Based on the amount of times we’ve seen Samsung’s upcoming device over the past few weeks, these new images aren’t all that exciting. We’ve already seen the handset from seemingly every angle.

What’s funny is the third image clearly shows a sticker on the Galaxy S21+ that warns not to take pictures of the device. Yet the person in possession of the handset doesn’t seem to mind sharing pictures for everyone to see. The same sticker also says not to leak information about the device, nor is it for sale.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21+ will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, 4,800 mAh battery, and a triple camera setup. The latest leaked images appear to show off Samsung new Phantom Violet color, but there will also be variants in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S21 series at an Unpacked event on January 14, but the company still hasn’t sent out invites. The same event may also include the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Chromebook 2, so there’s plenty to look forward to.