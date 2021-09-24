Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra renders show why Samsung is likely killing the Galaxy Note

Months ahead of its launch, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked. It was only yesterday that we heard how the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, and that certainly appears to be the case in light of these new renders. Samsung has not released a “Galaxy Note 21” yet even though a refresh is due, and a lot of customers are awaiting a true next-gen, S Pen-toting Galaxy Note (and not the half-baked S21 Ultra implementation). The Galaxy S22 Ultra not only somewhat looks like a Galaxy Note (and could easily be mistaken for one), but leaked renders even show it’ll have an S-Pen slot!

These leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra come courtesy of OnLeaks in collaboration with Digit. The design is incredibly reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — from the front-facing centered hole-punch to the curved glass on the front and the flat top and bottom. The back camera housing is uniquely shaped like a P with quad cameras, and it appears that the bottom camera is a periscope telephoto lens (which apparently won’t be any better than the zoom lens on the current gen model). It has been reported separately by tipster Ice Universe that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 5,000 mAh battery.

Digit reports that the Galaxy S22 Ultra measures roughly 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm with a thickness of 10.5mm when the camera bump is included. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also reportedly has a 6.8-inch display that is likely a high-resolution AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate. We’ve heard that the regular Galaxy S22 will measure around 6.06-inches, making the Galaxy S22 Ultra a significantly larger smartphone than that. All devices in the series will feature Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200 in international markets, which is tipped to be the first Exynos with an AMD GPU. U.S. models will likely have the successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the name of which is currently unknown.

Keep in mind that we’re still quite a bit away from the Galaxy S22 series launch. Hardware plans do get locked down by this time, but if the Apple Watch 7 saga taught us anything, it’s that leaks can be wrong, and you should always take them with a pinch of salt. Nothing is official until it is official, though OnLeaks has an impeccable track record, so we’re inclined to believe these renders are the real deal. In any case, we’re excited to see what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after a successful flagship and foldable release.